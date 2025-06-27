Income of legal exchange offices increased by 26%, but many operate "in the shadows" – Hetmantsev
In the first quarter of 2025, legal exchange offices declared advance payments of corporate income tax totaling 240.7 million hryvnias, which is 26.3% more than in the same period last year. This was announced by the head of the tax committee Danylo Hetmantsev.
In total, from January to May 2025, this sector received 429.5 million UAH in advance payments, which is 102.1 million UAH more than in the same period of 2024.
Additional revenues from taxpayers who operate exchange offices in the first quarter amounted to 73.2 million UAH.
As of June 1, the official Register of exchange offices contains 3,701 locations, which belong to 57 legal entities.
At the same time, according to a source of Hetmantsev, who conducted an experimental check of exchange offices on Saksahansky Street in Kyiv, only a few of the more than two dozen exchange points were officially registered.
Illegal points do not pay taxes and allow anonymous transactions – both cash and cashless. Through them, you can "transfer anything anywhere," virtually without control.
- In 2023, banks and exchange offices illegally introduced an additional commission for exchanging "worn" banknotes. In less than a day, a member of parliament received over 400 complaints from citizens regarding the actions of banks and exchange offices. Following this, the National Bank emphasized that banks and exchange offices have no right to charge a commission for worn banknotes.
- In March 2025, Ukrainians again began to complain en masse that exchange offices were setting double exchange rates for the dollar depending on the year of its issue.