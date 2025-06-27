Income of legal exchange offices increased by 26%, but many operate "in the shadows" – Hetmantsev

In the first quarter of 2025, legal exchange offices declared advance payments of corporate income tax totaling 240.7 million hryvnias, which is 26.3% more than in the same period last year. This was announced by the head of the tax committee Danylo Hetmantsev.

In total, from January to May 2025, this sector received 429.5 million UAH in advance payments, which is 102.1 million UAH more than in the same period of 2024.

Additional revenues from taxpayers who operate exchange offices in the first quarter amounted to 73.2 million UAH.

As of June 1, the official Register of exchange offices contains 3,701 locations, which belong to 57 legal entities.