Inflation in Ukraine hits two-year high at 15.1%
Ukraine's annualized inflation rate has accelerated again, according to data from the State Statistics Service. Annual inflation in April reached 15.1% year-on-year (compared to April 2024), up from 14.6% in March.
The last time it was higher was nearly two years ago — in June 2023.
Compared to March 2025, monthly inflation in April slowed to 0.7%, down from 1.5% the previous month.
In April, pork and fruit prices saw the biggest increase — rising by 7.9%.
Prices for poultry, sugar, beef, fish, bread, lard, pasta, vegetables, and soft drinks also went up (by 0.8% to 3.6%).
Meanwhile, prices for eggs, rice, and butter declined in April (by 0.2% to 2.5%).
- In its April inflation report, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) explained that the current upward trend is being driven by residual effects of last year’s poor harvests, rising prices for excisable goods, and underlying factors — notably higher energy and labor costs and strong consumer demand.
- At the same time, the monthly seasonally adjusted inflation rate indicates easing price pressures.
- Inflation is expected to decline in the summer and slow to single digits by year-end.