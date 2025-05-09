Inflation in Ukraine hits two-year high at 15.1%

Inflation in Ukraine hasn’t peaked yet, but the NBU expects a slowdown starting this summer

Photo: depositphotos.com

Ukraine's annualized inflation rate has accelerated again, according to data from the State Statistics Service. Annual inflation in April reached 15.1% year-on-year (compared to April 2024), up from 14.6% in March.

The last time it was higher was nearly two years ago — in June 2023.

Compared to March 2025, monthly inflation in April slowed to 0.7%, down from 1.5% the previous month.

Source: State Statistics Service

In April, pork and fruit prices saw the biggest increase — rising by 7.9%.

Prices for poultry, sugar, beef, fish, bread, lard, pasta, vegetables, and soft drinks also went up (by 0.8% to 3.6%).

Meanwhile, prices for eggs, rice, and butter declined in April (by 0.2% to 2.5%).

Source: State Statistics Service