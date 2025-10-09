Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 11.9%. This is the lowest level in 2025
Consumer prices in Ukraine in September 2025 increased by 0.3% compared to August, and in annual terms – compared to September 2024 – by 11.9%, , the State Statistics Service reported on Thursday.
Annual inflation in September was the lowest since the beginning of the year.
At its peak in May, it reached 15.9% .
At the same time, core inflation (which does not cover short-term uneven price changes caused by seasonal or administrative factors) accelerated to 1.3% in monthly terms, while in annual terms it slowed to 11.0%.
In September, vegetables fell by 10.6% and fruits by 11.8%. Prices for eggs, sugar, and rice also decreased by 1.3-2.9%.
At the same time, prices for lard, sunflower oil, fish, dairy products, meat, processed cereals, soft drinks, bread, and butter rose.
Clothing and footwear went up by 8.2%.
- Ukraine passed a localized peak in inflation in June, when consumer price growth began to slow after a year of continuous acceleration.
- The NBU warned that the dynamics of inflation in the coming months will depend on the impact of weather on agricultural supply and prices, that the dynamics of inflation in the coming months will largely depend on the impact of weather conditions on the supply and prices of agricultural products.
- It is projected to slow to 9.7% in 2025, 6.6% in 2026, and to the 5% target in 2027.
