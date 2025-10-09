Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 11.9%. This is the lowest level in 2025

For the fourth month in a row, the State Statistics Service records a decline in the consumer price index

Photo: EPA / Oleh Petrasiuk

Consumer prices in Ukraine in September 2025 increased by 0.3% compared to August, and in annual terms – compared to September 2024 – by 11.9%, , the State Statistics Service reported on Thursday.

Annual inflation in September was the lowest since the beginning of the year.

At its peak in May, it reached 15.9% .

Source: State Statistics Service

At the same time, core inflation (which does not cover short-term uneven price changes caused by seasonal or administrative factors) accelerated to 1.3% in monthly terms, while in annual terms it slowed to 11.0%.

Source: State Statistics Service

In September, vegetables fell by 10.6% and fruits by 11.8%. Prices for eggs, sugar, and rice also decreased by 1.3-2.9%.

At the same time, prices for lard, sunflower oil, fish, dairy products, meat, processed cereals, soft drinks, bread, and butter rose.

Clothing and footwear went up by 8.2%.