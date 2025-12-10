The World Bank invests in Ukraine's insurance market for the first time: it will buy a stake in Knyazhaya and USG
The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced an equity investment in two Ukrainian insurance companies, Knyazha and Ukrainian Insurance Group (USG). About reported on the IFC website.
Both insurers are among the ten largest in Ukraine and belong to the Vienna Insurance Group. IFC will buy a 20% stake in each company.
"The investment will help ensure business continuity, expand access to insurance products, and strengthen Ukraine's insurance market in the face of the Russian invasion," IFC said.
This is IFC's first equity investment in Ukrainian insurance companies.
Over the past five years, the number of insurance companies in Ukraine has decreased by three and a half times, but at the same time, market assets have grown by 42%.
Pros in words according to NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi, in 2025, the share of insurance services in GDP began to grow, breaking the downward trend of previous years. As of October 1, the penetration rate was 0.84% of GDP.
- At the beginning of 2025, it became known that another institutional investor in Ukraine, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, had withdrawn from the share capital insurance companies ARX and Universalna.
