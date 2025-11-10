Inflation in Ukraine slows to 10.9%: lowest in 12 months
Andrii Vodianyi
Senior editor
Consumer prices in Ukraine increased by 0.9% in September 2025 compared to September, and by 10.9% in annual terms compared to October 2024,, , the State Statistics Service reported on Thursday.
Annual inflation in October was the lowest in 12 months.
At its peak in May, it reached 15.9% .
At the same time, core inflation (which does not include short-term uneven price changes caused by seasonal or administrative factors) slowed to 0.6% in monthly terms and to 10.2% in annual terms.
- The NBU expects inflation to reach 9.2% by the end of the year.
- Due to the slowdown in inflation, for the first time in a long time, the NBU Monetary Policy Committee was not unanimous in making a decision on the key policy rate. Almost half of its members proposed to start a cycle of rate cuts as early as October .
Comments (0)