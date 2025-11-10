Inflation in Ukraine slows to 10.9%: lowest in 12 months

For the fifth month in a row, the State Statistics Service records a decline in the consumer price index

Photo: EPA / Oleh Petrasiuk

Consumer prices in Ukraine increased by 0.9% in September 2025 compared to September, and by 10.9% in annual terms compared to October 2024,, , the State Statistics Service reported on Thursday.

Annual inflation in October was the lowest in 12 months.

At its peak in May, it reached 15.9% .

Source: State Statistics Service

At the same time, core inflation (which does not include short-term uneven price changes caused by seasonal or administrative factors) slowed to 0.6% in monthly terms and to 10.2% in annual terms.

