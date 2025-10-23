National Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast below 2%, keeps key policy rate unchanged

Photo: NBU

The National Bank of Ukraine has kept its discount rate at 15.5% for the fifth consecutive time, citing high inflation risks and the need to maintain the attractiveness of hryvnia assets. At the same time, the regulator downgraded its forecast for economic growth in 2025 to 1.9% due to problems in the energy sector and a labor shortage, according to website NBU.

The NBU explained its decision to keep the rate unchanged by the fact that although consumer inflation slowed to 11.9% in September, underlying price pressures remain persistent.

Core inflation fell to only 11.0%, while inflation expectations of households and businesses did not improve much over the last quarter.

Inflationary risks remain high, in particular due to the growing energy deficit after the recent shelling of infrastructure and increased budgetary needs. High business costs for labor and energy also put pressure on prices.

The NBU said it will start cutting the key policy rate no earlier than the first quarter of 2026. If inflation risks increase, this deadline may be postponed.

According to the regulator's forecast, inflation will decline to 9.2% in 2025, to 6.6% in 2026, and will reach the target level of 5% only at the end of 2027.

Economic growth is projected at 1.9% in 2025 (previously 2.1%), 2% in 2026 (previously 2.3%) and 2.8% in 2027 (unchanged).