Macron: Even in such a situation, we cannot confiscate the assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation

French President says Western countries are bound by international rules and cannot recover frozen Russian assets

Photo: EPA / Benoit Tessier

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the European Union cannot confiscate frozen Russian assets. In an interview with CBS News, he explained that compliance with international law is critical to preserving the world order – because if Western countries start breaking the law, it will lead to complete chaos.

"As for the frozen assets, we are bound by international rules. We cannot confiscate the assets of the central bank even in such a situation. This is a matter of trust," he said .

"So we will respect international law. We will not do any impossible things with these frozen assets," Macron said .

At the same time, he reminded that the proceeds from frozen Russian assets are already being used to finance assistance to Ukraine.

The frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank amount to about $300 billion. Most of this money is in Europe, particularly in Belgium, where the Euroclear securities depository holds 194 billion euros.

The EU promised not to give this money to Russia, until it pays Ukraine reparations .