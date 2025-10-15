Poland will receive a record 46 billion euros from the European Union in 2026. Then there will be a drop

Photo: Depositphotos

In 2026, a record amount of 48 billion euros will be allocated to Poland's economy from the European Union. The government says it will be able to use all the funds, but experts are not so optimistic, writes industry publication money.pl.

The money is expected to be used primarily for economic recovery.

"In general, if it were not for the receipt of funds from the KPO, we would have had a very significant deficit of EU funding at the turn of 2024 and 2025. And we would have felt it in terms of GDP growth. Instead of 3.5%, it would probably be 2.8%," said Ernest Pytlarczyk, chief economist at Pekao, Poland's second-largest bank.

In his opinion, it is unlikely that the government will be able to spend all the money it has pledged in time. Therefore, the actual inflow of EU funds is likely to be lower.

The money comes to Poland from two main areas - the National Recovery Plan (KPO) and traditional European funds.

According to the Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy (MFiPR), Poland has received €21 billion in KPO funding to date. This year, Poland will receive another €6.1 billion, and in 2026 - about €34 billion.

Within the framework of the Financial Perspective Funds, Poland will receive a total of about EUR 8.7 billion for the whole of 2025, and financial transfers of about EUR 13.6 billion are expected in 2026.

EU funds under the 2021-2027 program amount to about 75 billion euros. In addition, Poland received EUR 90 billion from the EU under the 2014-2020 program.

Experts warn that after a record-breaking year in 2026, the pace of investment in Poland may slow significantly in 2027. In the new budgetary perspective (2028-2035), the EU will start repaying the so-called covid debt, which could reduce available funds by 20-25 billion euros per year.