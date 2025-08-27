Polish government "will not quarrel" with Navrotsky over payment of 800+ for Ukrainians

Tusk's team is preparing its own version of the bill to link social benefits to employment for foreigners

Photo: Polish government

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that he "will not quarrel" with President Karol Navrotsky over the issue of paying 800+ benefits only to those Ukrainian citizens who work. He emphasized that it was the government that initiated changes in the payment system and that the draft law in this area is "almost ready," money.pl .

After President Navrotsky's veto of the law on support for Ukrainian citizens in Poland, many provisions, including payments to 800+.

Tusk emphasized that the president's proposal for these payments coincides with the government's position.

"You know very well, Mr. President, that the draft of this law is almost ready. And that the law you vetoed will have a number of unpleasant consequences. We will not quarrel, because we ourselves have proposed changes to the payment of 800+ [...] But the veto of the law, which covered a much wider range of issues, may prove to be devastating for Polish companies," Tusk addressed Navrotsky during a joint meeting.

Navrotsky's proposals have already been registered in the Sejm. In particular, they provide for maintaining the current level of support for Ukrainians until March 4, 2026 (as planned).

At the same time, the conditions for the 800+ payment are set: dependence on the employment of parents in Poland and the requirement for children (from the age of 7) to attend Polish schools.

On Tuesday, government spokesman Adam Szlapka said that the Council of Ministers would prepare a decision on the presidential veto of the law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens by the next Sejm session on September 8. At the same time, the government is working to link the payment of social benefits to all foreigners with their employment in Poland.