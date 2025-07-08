Reuters: Trump takes credit for $14 trillion in US investments, but some belong to Biden

Some of the investments in the U.S. from the Trump Effect list were started under Biden

Photo: Donald Trump / EPA

Donald Trump claims that his economic policies have helped attract about $14 trillion in investment to the United States, but a significant portion of these projects were initiated before he took office. About this it is said in a Reuters analysis.

The White House website, under the "Trump Effect" tab, has published a list of over 70 investment projects in the US attributed to his initiatives.

Among them are production facilities, pharmaceutical enterprises, food industry facilities, and technology centers.

The total declared amount is over $2.6 trillion, although Trump himself calls the figure many times higher – $14 trillion.

At the same time, according to a Reuters analysis, about half of the investments on this list – over $1.3 trillion – were prepared for implementation during the administration. Joe Biden or represented ordinary expenses.

Some of them are routine investments by companies, and some are initiatives that received support under laws passed by the previous administration, in particular the CHIPS and Science Act.

For example, pharmaceutical companies Merck and Johnson & Johnson appear on Trump's list of projects, even though their plants were already under construction.

LEGO, Hyundai, Chobani, and Clasen Quality Chocolate also began negotiations with local authorities regarding their projects months or even years before Trump returned to the White House.

Most of these projects, according to public documents, were also supported by local tax breaks and grants that were negotiated independently of the Trump administration.

In a comment to Reuters, a White House spokesman noted that the investment decisions were finally approved after Trump took office, which, according to his team, demonstrates the effectiveness of his economic policies.