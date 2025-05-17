Reuters: Ukraine is not afraid to miss payment on GDP warrants

Ukraine has made it clear to investors that a default on government derivatives will not trigger a cross-default on bonds

Photo: depositphotos.com

Ukraine is not planning to rush into a restructuring of its 2015 government-issued GDP-linked warrants, even if that means defaulting on them, Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the agency, this was stated during a meeting with investors in London earlier this week by Yuriy Butsa, Ukraine’s Government Commissioner for Public Debt Management.

"They have made it clear that there is a moratorium in place, and that non-payment on these instruments will not trigger a cross-default on sovereign bonds," one investor told Reuters.

On May 31, a payment of over $500 million is due under the warrants, linked to Ukraine’s 2023 GDP growth rate of 5.3%.

However, the Cabinet of Ministers imposed a moratorium on payments under the GDP warrants last year.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance noted that "the GDP warrants were created for an economic context that no longer reflects today’s reality." The Ministry stressed that the 2023 economic growth is not a sign of prosperity, but rather a rebound from the nearly 30% contraction caused by Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The Ukrainian government offered warrant holders two restructuring options, including a full swap into sovereign bonds—but these offers were rejected.

In a comment to Reuters, the Ministry said that Ukraine "is actively engaging with stakeholders and gathering market feedback to determine the optimal path forward."

Nonetheless, Reuters sources say that during the discussions, Butsa emphasized that while a resolution on the warrants is a priority, Ukraine is not afraid to miss the upcoming payment.