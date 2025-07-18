Ukraine spent UAH 1.9 trillion from the state budget in six months: what the money was spent on

More than 60% of the state budget of Ukraine in 2025 was allocated to security and defense

Photo: Depositphotos

In the first half of 2025, the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget of Ukraine amounted to UAH 1.9 trillion, which is UAH 331.5 billion (21.5%) more than in the same period last year. About said the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

In June alone, spending reached UAH 337.4 billion.

As usual, most of the money was spent on security and defense, amounting to UAH 1.2 trillion, which is 62.5% of all expenditures. In June, this amount amounted to UAH 187.6 billion.

What else was financed by the state:

Wages and salaries with accruals amounted to UAH 734.5 billion (39.2% of total expenses). In June, it amounted to UAH 127.2 billion. Compared to last year, expenses increased by UAH 134.3 billion (+22.4%).

Payments for goods and services amounted to UAH 256.6 billion (13.7%). In June, it was UAH 43.3 billion. Part of this money was also spent on the army and healthcare, in particular, on the program of state guarantees for medical care.

Social security – UAH 313.5 billion (16.7%). In June, it was UAH 47.2 billion. This includes pensions, benefits, scholarships, and subsidies. The Ministry of Social Policy allocated a total of UAH 191.5 billion for this purpose.

Subsidies and transfers to enterprises amounted to UAH 239 billion (12.7%). In June, it was UAH 34.3 billion. The money was spent on the needs of the army and business support through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund.

Public debt service amounted to UAH 179.8 billion (9.6%). In June, it amounted to UAH 43.2 billion. Expenditures increased by UAH 47.1 billion compared to the first half of 2024 (+35.5%).

Transfers to local budgets amounted to UAH 102.1 billion (5.4%). In June, they amounted to UAH 29 billion, which is 10.6% more than last year.

Photo: Ministry of Finance