"Real" dollar exchange rate in Ukraine should be 22 UAH – Big Mac index

According to the Big Mac index published by The Economist, the hryvnia is undervalued by 47.5%

Photo: Depositphotos

As of July 2025, the US dollar in Ukraine should be worth UAH 22, according to the Big Mac index. About testify updated data from The Economist.

The official exchange rate is UAH 41.81 to the dollar, indicating a significant depreciation of the national currency. According to the Economist, the hryvnia is undervalued by 47.5%.

The price of a popular burger at McDonald's is used to calculate the Big Mac index. It costs 132 UAH in Ukraine and $6.01 in the US.

If we convert the price of a Ukrainian Big Mac into dollars at the current exchange rate, it costs only $3.16.

Read also Price paradoxes: why inflation does not fit the rules

According to this index, Ukraine is among the countries with the most undervalued currencies. The currencies are more undervalued:

the Egyptian pound is undervalued by 57.9%;

indonesian rupiah – 57.0%;

indian rupee – 56.2%;

taiwan dollar – 55.7%;

vietnamese dong – 51.6%;

philippine peso – 50.4%;

south African rand – 49.8%.

The Swiss franc (+49.6%) is the leader among the overvalued currencies. In addition, the Uruguayan peso (+29.6%), Norwegian kroner (+22.1%), Swedish kroner (+21.8%), and Danish kroner (+16.6%), as well as the euro (+15.2%) and British pound (+13.5%) are valued higher than the dollar.