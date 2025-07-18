"Every fifth euro will go to Ukraine": Hungary criticizes new EU budget

Budapest opposes the new EU budget because it provides "a lot of money" for Kyiv

Janos Boka (Photo: Claudio Centonze EC/Audiovisual Service)

Ukraine may become the main recipient of funds in the new seven-year budget of the European Union, Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs János Boka said .

The Hungarian government estimates that about 20% of the EU budget for 2028-2034 - that is, every fifth euro directly or indirectly - will go to Ukraine. "This is irrational," the minister said .

According to him, Budapest has conducted a preliminary analysis of the European Commission's proposal and concluded that, in addition to the 100 billion euros allocated from the separate Ukraine Facility, Kyiv will also receive funding from other sources.

In particular, this refers to funds from the European Peace Fund, the budget of which has been increased to 31 billion euros, and most of them, according to Boca, will be directed to Ukraine.

In addition, the growth of the budget for the European defense industry, one of the goals of which is to support Ukraine, as well as the possibilities of the EU's Global Europe foreign policy fund, which can also finance Ukraine-related initiatives, were taken into account.

A separate mention is made of the proposal to create a new credit line for Ukraine, which, according to the Minister, will have virtually no restrictions.

"If we summarize all this (and subtract the share of the budget that will go to pay off previous EU debts), it turns out that about 20% of the total budget will be directed to Ukraine," he said .