The State Duma is discussing a return to the Soviet model of food price control

Photo: Depositphotos

The Russian State Duma is considering the possibility of returning to state regulation of purchase prices for basic foodstuffs. This was reported by Yulia Ogloblin, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma's Agricultural Committee, in an interview with TASS.

Russia discusses returning to command economy to curb surge in inflation, which has soared after sanctions and record military spending.

According to Ogloblina, the example of the Soviet model of price control has already been discussed at a meeting of the expert council under the Committee on Industry and Trade.

"We have seen a "swing effect" occur more and more often lately, when the purchase price of products drops sharply and then suddenly rises. This happened with potatoes, milk, and butter. Prices should be set based on the current conditions, costs and profitability of producers," Oglobina said .

She added that state regulation of prices at which retailers buy food from farmers will eliminate the possibility of creating a fuss over key products.

In 2024, price growth in Russia broke records. According to Rosstat, food inflation in May reached its highest level in nine years – 12.5%.