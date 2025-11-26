Starmer: Britain is ready to join "reparations loan" to Ukraine
The UK is ready to work with the European Union to provide financial support to Ukraine based on frozen Russian assets, said premier Keir Starmer on Tuesday at a virtual meeting of the "coalition of the willing". He believes that support for Ukraine should continue without any pauses, even if work on a peace plan is underway in parallel.
"Even as we work to achieve peace – and we are indeed working to achieve peace – we cannot weaken the support that Ukraine needs to continue its fight. I know that EU leaders will be addressing this issue in a few weeks' time, and progress is already being made. The UK stands ready to act with the EU by providing financial support based on the value of frozen Russian assets," Starmer said.
He added that this would be the best way to show Russia that it should sit down at the negotiating table and not try to "wait out" the West.
- The idea of a "reparations loan" of up to €140 billion, based on the cash balances of Russian frozen assets, was put forward on September 10.
- Thanks to the "reparations loan", Ukraine could receive 45 billion euros annually for the next three years – from 2026 to 2028.
- october 23 EU postpones decision on a "reparations loan" to Ukraine at the expense of Russian assets until December.
