Starmer: Britain is ready to join "reparations loan" to Ukraine

Keir Starmer said that support for Ukraine should continue without any pause, even if work on a peace plan is underway in parallel

Photo: EPA / Mads Claus Rasmussen

The UK is ready to work with the European Union to provide financial support to Ukraine based on frozen Russian assets, said premier Keir Starmer on Tuesday at a virtual meeting of the "coalition of the willing". He believes that support for Ukraine should continue without any pauses, even if work on a peace plan is underway in parallel.

"Even as we work to achieve peace – and we are indeed working to achieve peace – we cannot weaken the support that Ukraine needs to continue its fight. I know that EU leaders will be addressing this issue in a few weeks' time, and progress is already being made. The UK stands ready to act with the EU by providing financial support based on the value of frozen Russian assets," Starmer said.

He added that this would be the best way to show Russia that it should sit down at the negotiating table and not try to "wait out" the West.