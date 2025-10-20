The Polish Foreign Ministry announced the amount of the "reparations loan" to Ukraine - 45 billion euros per year

The European Union is negotiating with Euroclear on the use of frozen Russian assets in the interests of Ukraine

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Ignacy Nemczycki said that thanks to the "reparations loan" Ukraine will be able to receive 45 billion euros annually for the next three years - from 2026 to 2028, reports RFM.pl .

"A solution has been found that seems to satisfy the needs of some eurozone countries to prevent violations of the established rules. On the other hand, we will be able to provide funding for Ukraine," Nemchytsky said .

The money will be taken from the frozen accounts of the Russian central bank in the Euroclear depository. The proposal stipulates that the assets will remain formally untouched - they will not be confiscated, only the cash received as a result of the freeze will be used.

Ukraine will have to repay the loan after the war and receiving reparations from Russia.

The loan will be covered by guarantees from member states, which should protect the EU from financial risks in the event that Russian assets are unfrozen without Russia paying reparations to Ukraine. The European Commission proposes to create a common guarantee mechanism that would distribute any potential risk among all EU countries.

Nemchytsky added that negotiations with Belgium, where Euroclear's headquarters are located, are still ongoing, but expressed confidence that a compromise will be reached that will satisfy all member states.