Ukrainian Economic Security Bureau gets new leadership: Perkhun again takes helm

The Cabinet of Ministers returned Serhiy Perkhun to the post of acting head of the BES

Serhiy Perhun (Photo: BEB)

The Cabinet of Ministers has revoked its April decision to appoint Maksym Kuterga as acting director of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine. First Deputy Serhiy Perkhun will once again serve as head of the agency, according to Order No. 422 of May 2.

Kuterga served as director for less than a month.

Perhun led the Bureau from April 2024 until April 2025.

The ESB has not had a permanent director since April 2023.

According to the law, if the director is dismissed, the first deputy shall take over their duties, but for no longer than one year .