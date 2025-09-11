NBU holds key policy rate at 15.5% for fourth straight meeting

Inflation in Ukraine is on a downward trajectory, but still high

Photo: NBU press service

The National Bank of Ukraine on Thursday, September 11, announced the decision to keep the key policy rate at 15.5%.

It has not been reviewed for four meetings in a row.

"Inflation is on a downward trajectory, but still high," the regulator explained its decision. In August, its level was 13.2% in annual terms.

The NBU's July macroeconomic forecast envisages the start of the key policy rate cut cycle in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The NBU warned that if inflationary risks materialize or increase (escalation of hostilities, increased shelling and destruction, additional budget expenditures, etc.), the NBU will be ready to postpone the key policy rate cut and, if necessary, take additional measures.