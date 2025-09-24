The Tax Service has launched a dashboard for monitoring revenues to the general fund of the state budget

The State Tax Service has launched a dashboard that allows visual tracking of tax revenues

Photo: Depositphotos

The State Tax Service has launched a new digital tool – a dashboard for monitoring tax revenues to the general fund of the state budget. About it said acting Head of the State Tax Service Lesya Karnaukh.

The dashboard is available on website The system allows you to keep track of the State Tax Service in a convenient visual form:

the overall picture of tax revenues and their structure;

comparison of payments for different periods – month, quarter, half-year, or since the beginning of the year;

analysis of the dynamics of revenues in the current and previous years;

the share of each payment in the total amount.

"The State Tax Service's dashboard is a modern tool for analyzing payment receipts and assessing the fulfillment of targets for a certain date," Karnaukh said.

According to her, the new tool will simplify the work of business, the public and employees of the State Tax Service, as the data is no longer presented in "kilometer-long tables" but in a convenient interactive format.

The STS worked on the project together with the Center for Fiscal Policy Research.

In the future, we plan to expand the dashboard by adding a module for forecasting tax revenues, taking into account seasonality, changes in legislation, and other factors.