Trump reduces tariffs on cheap Chinese goods from Temu and Shein to 54%

US reduces tariff rate on cheap Chinese goods from 120% to 54%

Photo: Depositphotos

The United States will reduce tariffs on low-cost goods imported from China from 120% to 54% starting May 14, 2025. This is stated in a new decree by US President Donald Trump, writes Reuters.

We are talking about the so-called "de minimis" rules, which previously allowed goods worth up to $800 to be imported into the US without paying duty and with minimal inspections.

Previously, this was actively used by Chinese online giants, including Temu, Shein, as well as suppliers of illegal substances such as fentanyl.

Today, over 90% of all postal packages in the US arrive through the "de minimis" channel, of which 60% come from China.

American lawmakers from both parties have long criticized the scheme as a "loophole" that allows cheap Chinese imports to flood the market, hurting local producers and facilitating smuggling.

The fixed fee of $100 will remain in effect, although it was planned to increase it to $200 from June.

These changes are part of a new trade agreement between the US and China, which provides for a temporary reduction in tariffs by 115 percentage points.