Ukraine exports $20 billion worth of goods in six months. To which countries did they sell?

Export of goods from Ukraine amounted to $19.5 billion in six months of 2024, while import stood at $33.2 billion, the press service of the State Tax Service reports.

Ukraine exported the most to Poland — $2 billion, Spain — $1.6 billion, China — $1.6 billion.

The top three goods exported from Ukraine include:

Food products – $12.4 billion Metals and products from them – $2.1 billion Mineral products – $1.8 billion

The countries from which more goods were imported to Ukraine: China – $6.4 billion, Poland – $3.7 billion, and Germany – $2.6 billion.

The most imported: machines, equipment and transport ($11.4 billion), products of the chemical industry ($5.9 billion), fuel and energy products ($4.3 billion).

During the six months of 2024, 148.1 million hryvnias ($3.6 million) were paid to the budget during the customs clearance of the export of goods subject to an export duty.

In the 2023/24 marketing year, Ukraine exported 57.5 million tons of grain and oilseeds.

On July 16, the European Commission announced that the EU may return customs duties on three more agricultural products from Ukraine due to exceeding quotas.