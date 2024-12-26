Ukraine fulfils two more EU requirements to receive money under Ukraine Facility program

The government approved strategies for the development of border infrastructure and the reform of psychoneurological institutions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved two strategic documents aimed at developing border infrastructure with EU countries and Moldova by 2020, and reforming psycho-neurological and other residential care institutions by 2034, as part of the Ukraine Facility financial assistance program, according to the government portal.

The Strategy for the Development of Border Infrastructure envisions the reconstruction of border crossing points with EU countries, the creation of a network of service zones, and the simplification of border crossing procedures (digitalization and the introduction of joint control) in accordance with EU standards.

As previously reported by Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development Serhiy Derkach, the strategy includes the reconstruction of six border crossing points with Poland, three with Slovakia, five with Romania, three with Hungary, and 11 with Moldova.

Additionally, the construction of new border crossing points is planned, including:

Bila Tserkva – Sighetu Marmației

Bila Krynytsia – Climăuți

Ruska – Ulma

Shepit – Izvoarele Sucevei on the border with Romania

Velyka Palad – Nagygodos

Dyyda – Beregdaróc with Hungary

The second document, the Strategy for the Reform of Psycho-Neurological and Other Residential Care Institutions by 2034, aims to develop social services and support people with special needs to enable them to live independently in society.

Reference The EU's financing of Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility provides for the allocation of 50 billion euros during 2024-2027, primarily aimed at supporting the reforms necessary for Ukraine's accession to the EU. Of this money, Ukraine will receive 38.27 billion euros in budget support; 6.97 billion euros to the investment fund; 4.76 billion euros in technical and administrative support.

In the third quarter, Ukraine fulfilled nine indicators under the Ukraine Facility program, allowing it to receive 4.1 billion euros in financial assistance from the EU. The funds were transferred to the state budget in mid-December.