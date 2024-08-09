Ukraine increases volume of foreign trade by $9 billion in one month

Exports from Ukraine increased by $3.1 billion, imports by $5.9 billion in July

Photo: depositphotos.com

Ukraine's turnover amounted to $61.7 billion in seven months of 2024, having increased by $9 billion over July, reported the press service of the State Customs Service.

Imports to Ukraine increased to $39.1 billion (+$5.9 billion in June). Exports from Ukraine — up to $22.6 billion (+$3.1 billion).

The countries from which more goods were imported into Ukraine: China – $7.7 billion, Poland – $4 billion and Germany – $3.1 billion.

Ukraine exported the most to Poland — $2.4 billion, Spain — $1.8 billion, China — $1.8 billion.

In the total volume of goods imported in January-July 2024, the following categories of goods accounted for 65%:

machines, equipment and transport – $13.4 billion;

products of the chemical industry – $6.9 billion;

fuel and energy – $5.1 billion.

During the customs clearance of these goods, 230.5 billion hryvnias ($5.6 million) of customs payments were paid to the budget.

The top three goods exported from Ukraine include:

food products – $14.1 billion;

metals and products from them – $2.5 billion;

mineral products – $2 billion.

In the seven months of 2024, 168.1 million hryvnias ($4.1 million) were paid to the budget during the customs clearance of the export of goods subject to an export duty.

In 2023, Ukraine's trade turnover reached $99 billion.

In July 2024, iron exports from Ukraine amounted to 219,000 tons – the best indicator during the war.

On August 2, Turkey ratified the free trade agreement with Ukraine.