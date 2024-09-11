Ukraine loses 5.6% of GDP due to mined territories

Photo by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

Ukraine's losses due to mines and other explosive hazards amount to $11.2 billion annually, equivalent to 5.6% of Ukraine's GDP in 2021, according to a report by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), as reported by the Ministry of Economy's press service.

The greatest losses are due to reduced agricultural exports and decreased local tax revenues.

According to the Tony Blair Institute's estimates, Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv oblasts have lost over 20% of their regional GDP due to mined territories. In total, local authorities are losing more than $1.1 billion in local taxes.

Regional GDP losses due to mining

The report states that mined territories directly impact Ukraine's loss of $4.3 billion in agricultural exports annually.

World Bank estimates suggest that Ukraine needs $34.6 billion to demine all territories. The report emphasizes that Ukraine could recover this amount in less than three and a half years after complete land clearance.

In 2022, $798 million was spent worldwide on demining, with Ukraine receiving almost 50% of this amount.



