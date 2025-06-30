Ukraine received the second tranche from Canada under the G7 mechanism

Another loan secured by revenues from frozen Russian assets has been received by Ukraine

Photo: Depositphotos

Ukraine received 2.3 billion Canadian dollars (approximately $1.7 billion) from Canada on Monday, June 30, as part of the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

This is the second tranche from Canada, whose total contribution will be 5 billion Canadian dollars.

"Together with our partners, we are forcing Russia to pay for the crimes and destruction it has committed. Since the beginning of the year, taking into account the latest tranche, we have received about $17.6 billion from the seized assets of the Russian Federation," the Prime Minister noted.

Ukraine insists on the complete confiscation of Russia's frozen assets, Shmygal stressed.

"They are needed to pay compensation to those affected by the aggression and to rebuild our country. It will also be an act of justice to prevent aggressive wars in the future," added the Ukrainian Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Finance clarified that 4.8 billion Canadian dollars ($3.4 billion) have already been received into the state budget. Ukraine received the first tranche of the ERA from Canada, amounting to 2.5 billion Canadian dollars ($1.7 billion), on March 13.

"This is an important contribution to supporting Ukraine's financial stability. The funds will ensure the urgent expenditures of the state budget," said Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.