Ukraine receives tranche of 4.2 billion euros from European Union

The first regular tranche under the Ukraine Facility program has arrived in Ukraine

Photo: depositphotos.com

On Tuesday, Ukraine received the first regular tranche under the Ukraine Facility program from the European Union. It amounts to 4.2 billion euros, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on X.

The money will go to social programs, the humanitarian sphere and other budget programs. Ukraine finances military expenditures exclusively with its own funds.

The tranche from the EU consists of concessional financing of 2.7 billion euros and a grant of 1.5 billion euros, the Ministry of Finance reported.

The total volume of funding from the EU in 2024 amount to more than 12 billion euros.

Ukraine can receive the next tranche by the end of the current year, provided that all indicators are met by the end of the third quarter.

Payments under the Ukraine Facility program began in the spring of 2024 as part of the so-called transitional financing. Ukraine received the first two tranches totaling 6 billion euros in March-April, and another 1.9 billion euros in June.

Thanks to the Ukraine Facility, Ukraine will receive 50 billion euros in four years. Of these, 38.27 billion euros are budgetary support, 6.97 billion euros are investment funds, and another 4.76 billion euros are technical and administrative support.