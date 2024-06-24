Ukraine signs €27 billion loan agreement with EU

On Monday, June 24, Ukraine and the European Commission signed a loan agreement under the Ukraine Facility program

Photo: Depositphotos

On Monday, June 24, Ukraine and the European Commission signed a loan agreement under the Ukraine Facility program, the press service of the National Bank of Ukraine reported.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Ukraine by the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, Andriy Pyshnyy, and the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Sergii Marchenko.

Today, the document was also signed by partners from the European Commission.

The loan agreement will enable Ukraine to draw up to €27 billion from the overall EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility program in support of the country's budget from 2024 to 2027.

Reference Under the Ukraine Facility, Ukraine will receive €50 billion over four years, including EUR 38.27 billion in budget support, €6.97 billion in an investment fund, and €4.76 billion in technical and administrative assistance.

"The funds received under this agreement will provide predictable and flexible support to our country, tailored to the unprecedented challenges posed by the war with Russia," the National Bank wrote.

In addition, shortly after this agreement comes into force, Ukraine will receive €1.9 billion in unconditional funding from the EU.



