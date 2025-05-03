Ukrainians сut сurrency buying as sales rise — smallest gap since 2023

In April, Ukrainians bought $2.1 billion worth of foreign currency (the least since September 2023) and sold $1.9 billion worth (the most since February 2022)

Photo: depositphotos.com

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) recorded a significant decrease in net household purchases of foreign currency in April 2025. While the balance of individual foreign currency transactions remained negative, it reached its lowest level in almost two years, according to NBU data NBU.

In April, Ukrainians purchased the equivalent of $2.066 billion in foreign currency (the lowest since September 2023) and sold $1.876 billion (the highest since February 2022).

The negative balance — that is, purchases minus sales — amounted to less than $190 million, the smallest gap since August 2023.

For comparison, in January the gap was nearly eight times larger at $1.48 billion. Since then, the negative balance has been steadily declining: $958 million in February and $720 million in March.

Джерело: НБУ