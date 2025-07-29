Undermining the independence of NABU and SAPO. The EU threatens to cut off aid to Ukraine - European Truth

EU warns Ukraine of suspension of funding in case of failure to vote on draft laws to guarantee the work of anti-corruption bodies

Illustrative photo: depositphotos.com

Through diplomatic channels, the European Union has warned Kyiv of the risk of suspending financial assistance if the Verkhovna Rada does not adopt decisions that completely repeal the provisions of the scandalous draft law No. 12414. This is reported by Evropeiska Pravda with reference to several sources in the parliament, government, and EU structures.

Brussels is preparing for a scenario in which on July 31, during the voting, MPs either do not adopt any of the proposed bills to restore the independence of the NABU and the SAPO, or make amendments that will make this restoration incomplete.

According to Ekonomichna Pravda, as early as July 24, EU representatives informed Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko that the EU "suspends all financial assistance to Ukraine." One of the interlocutors explained that "everything has been put on hold until the situation is resolved.".

A European official involved in the negotiations confirmed this to Yevropeiska Pravda: "Yes, the EU has indeed warned Kyiv. If the law is not passed, loans under the ERA program (at the expense of the proceeds of frozen Russian assets) will stop. Funding from the EBRD and EIB will also stop.".

However, according to the publication, no freeze is expected under the Ukraine Facility program, although Kyiv has already received the fourth tranche in a reduced amount - €3.05 billion instead of the expected €4.5 billion. Further delays in reforms could lead to even greater cuts.

The EU has also begun to raise the issue of implementing other reforms, including the appointment of the head of the Bureau of Economic Security based on the results of a competition.

Brussels insists: Ukraine must realize the consequences if it does not reverse last week's rollback of anti-corruption reform.

on July 25, it was reported that Ukraine would receive €1.45 billion less financial assistance under the fourth tranche of the EU's Ukraine Facility, as Kyiv has not implemented three of the 16 required reforms. Among the three unfinished reforms, one concerns the law on decentralization, the second - the law on the ARMA, and the third - the selection of judges to the High Anti-Corruption Court.