Zelenskyy: Base salary under new Armed Forces contracts will increase to UAH 50,000-60,000

Military personnel who switch to new fixed-term contracts will receive more than they do now

Photo: Press service of the Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the base salary under new contracts in the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be raised to UAH 50,000-60,000. He said this on Friday at a briefing following the results of the.

rate

New contracts with clear terms of service will be available for a period of one to five years. For contracts of two to five years, there will be a one-year deferral from mobilization at the end of the contract.

"The basic financial security for a contract can be 50,000-60,000 hryvnias. This is without all those additional things about the first line, the second line. This is the basic figure we are counting on," Zelensky said .

The increased financial support will be provided "for those mobilized who want to switch to a contract, for those who already have a contract and want to switch to a new contract, and for those non-military personnel who want to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine.".

Zelenskyy added that the source of funding for these salaries has not yet been determined and instructed the government to find it.