Zelenskiy asks Europe to help fund military pay raise - Bloomberg

Photo: EPA

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to ask European partners to help finance an increase in the salaries of the Ukrainian military. This was reported by Bloomberg.

The publication notes that in the context of a prolonged war and the growing fatigue of the population, the mobilization campaign is losing popularity, so the government is looking for ways to encourage volunteers. One of them is to offer substantial payments to those who sign a contract for service.

"The Europeans have previously refused to finance military salaries, agreeing only to supply weapons. But our military is also a weapon that protects everyone," Zelensky said .

Russia has long used high bonuses and salaries to avoid open mobilization and attract tens of thousands of new fighters every month. Ukraine seeks to implement a similar model to attract contract soldiers without coercion.

However, the increase in payments to the military puts additional pressure on the state budget, which in 2024 had a deficit of more than 20% of GDP due to the significant costs of the war.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine needs about $25 billion annually to produce drones, electronic warfare equipment, and missiles. This further increases the projected budget deficit, which could reach $65 billion in 2026 .

According to the President, Ukraine has already begun discussing this issue with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen , NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte , French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Kieron Starmer , and U.S. representatives.

"This is a very complicated issue," Zelensky admitted.

He also reported that Ukrainian forces have made significant progress in containing Russian offensives. The situation in Sumy region has improved, although Russia remains active in the direction of Pokrovsk and Dnipropetrovs'k.

Read also What may deprive the Armed Forces of bonuses and additional remuneration in 2025