The Council clarified who is entitled to payments for a deceased serviceman

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a bill that clarifies which of the dependents of a deceased serviceman is entitled to a one-time cash benefit from the state

Illustrative photo: depositphotos.com

The Verkhovna Rada passed in the second reading draft law No. 13129, which concerns the appointment and receipt of financial assistance by the dependents of a deceased serviceman. As reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the document was supported by 256 MPs.

In the event of the death of a serviceman, the state pays a one-time cash benefit of 15 million hryvnias. Draft Law No. 13129 clarifies which of the dependents of a deceased serviceman is entitled to a one-time cash benefit from the state.

This bill clearly defines that such families (who are entitled to assistance) include the deceased's dependents – that is, those whom he supported (for example, children, wife, parents), and who, according to the law, are entitled to a pension in the event of the loss of a breadwinner.

The law clarifies the provisions of Article 16-1 of this law. The proposed amendments establish that family members of deceased (deceased) persons include their dependents who are entitled to a pension in the event of loss of a breadwinner in accordance with the law "On pension provision for persons discharged from military service and certain other persons" for a deceased (deceased) serviceman, conscript or reservist.

Now, the circle of persons who can claim the payment officially includes not only the spouse, children, or parents, but also those who were considered dependents under pension legislation.