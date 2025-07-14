uAH 50,000 at birth and UAH 7,000 monthly: the government approved new support for families with children

The Government has approved new payments: uAH 50,000 after the birth of a child and UAH 7,000 monthly for women without insurance experience and parents caring for a child

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Supporting Families with Children and Creating Conditions Conducive to Combining Parenthood with Professional Activity". The document provides for a comprehensive reform of the system of assistance to families before and after the birth of a child. This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Currently, the state childbirth allowance is UAH 41,280, but the payment of this amount is spread over three years. Initially, the state pays UAH 10,320 in one payment, and the remaining amount is paid in installments of UAH 860 over 36 months.

Among the key innovations are:

→ Maternity benefits. There are plans to significantly increase prenatal support for women with no professional experience. Currently, this payment is less than UAH 1000, and after the law is adopted, it will amount to UAH 7000 per month.

→ One-time payment at birth. Every woman who gives birth to a child will receive a one-time payment of UAH 50,000. Currently, it is UAH 10,300.

→ Financial support for childcare. Provides for monthly payments to one of the parents or guardian as a care assistance until the child reaches the age of one. The amount of payments will be determined separately by the Government. The Ministry of Social Policy proposes to set it at the level of 7000 UAH per child .

→ "eManger" program. After the child turns one, parents will have a choice: return to work or raise the child until the age of three. If they choose the first option, the state will pay UAH 8000 per month. If they choose the second option, mom or dad will continue to pay a single social contribution until the child's third birthday.

187,387 children were born in Ukraine in 2023. This is 32% less than in 2021. in 2024, only 176,000 children were born in Ukraine, while almost 500,000 people died. The demographic situation is rapidly deteriorating.