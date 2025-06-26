In Ukraine, 80% of unemployed people are ready to work for less than 20,000 UAH per month – survey

Most job seekers are willing to work for less pay, but part-time

Photo: Depositphotos

Only 20% of Ukrainians looking for work want to earn more than UAH 20,000 per month. The remaining 80% are ready to work for less money. This is evidenced by the results of the study "Assessment of the Labor Market of Ukraine 2024–2025" by the State Employment Service, Ukrinform writes.

At the same time, half of those who are willing to work for less than UAH 20,000 per month do not want to work full-time.

The survey showed that salary is the most important component when finding employment among the unemployed.

According to Olena Kolesnikova, head of the industry council of the Federation of Metallurgists of Ukraine, as of September 2024, the average salary from which contributions to the Pension Fund are paid was UAH 18,021, and in April 2025 – UAH 19,856.

Read also Changing approach to employment and the personnel crisis in Ukrainian business

At the same time, the average salary offered by employers in vacancies is UAH 22,500. And according to the survey results, 35% plan to increase the salaries of their employees this year.

Despite this, finding workers is difficult. The problem, the survey found, lies in the work schedule.

"Only 56% of the unemployed expressed their willingness to work full-time, while 94% of employers need full-time employees," Kolesnikova emphasized.

She also emphasized that the demand for remote work among the unemployed is also low – only 22% would like to work remotely. Among employers, only 15% are ready for this.

The study also showed a shortage of personnel at Ukrainian enterprises. The biggest shortage is of drivers (over 8,000 vacancies) and seamstresses (about 3,000).

The case of seamstresses was particularly interesting, according to Kolesnikova. Although the vocational education system produces many such specialists, they often do not want to work in their specialty.

"After a year and a half of training, they graduate with the qualifications of a constructor, designer, etc. And they no longer want to work as an ordinary seamstress. Therefore, we need to review the qualification system," Kolesnikova noted.