The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the "Own Business" program: UAH 1 million will be allocated to open kindergartens
Ukrainians will be able to receive up to UAH 1 million to open a preschool education institution under the "Own Business" grant program. The Cabinet of Ministers has made the decision, reported Ministry of Economy.
Under the terms of the program, Ukrainians can receive a grant for the opening or development of nurseries, kindergartens, family (family) gardens, mini-gardens, special kindergartens, child development centers, in the amount of
- up to UAH 500,000 – provided that at least two jobs are created;
- uAH 500,000 – UAH 1 million – subject to the creation of at least four jobs and 70/30 co-financing (70% – grant money, 30% – grantor money).
"Through grants, we are investing in the development of a network of preschools to increase the number of places for young Ukrainians to learn," said Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Berezhna.
The money can be used to repair and equip the premises, purchase furniture, toys, equipment or teaching materials.
You can also spend money on marketing, advertising, or even launching a franchise. The grant can also be used for transportation for the needs of the establishment.
Applications for participation in the program are accepted through the Diia portal along with a business plan. The program is administered by the State Employment Service.
The "Own Business" grant program has been operating since 2022 and has already helped more than 27,000 Ukrainians start or develop their own businesses, from coffee shops and workshops to manufacturing enterprises.
- From October 2024, young Ukrainians under the age of 25 have the opportunity to apply for a grant up to UAH 150,000 to start a business under the "Own Business" program.
Comments (0)