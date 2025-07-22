The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the "Own Business" program: UAH 1 million will be allocated to open kindergartens

Ukrainians will be able to take a grant of up to UAH 1 million to open private preschools

Photo: Depositphotos

Ukrainians will be able to receive up to UAH 1 million to open a preschool education institution under the "Own Business" grant program. The Cabinet of Ministers has made the decision, reported Ministry of Economy.

Under the terms of the program, Ukrainians can receive a grant for the opening or development of nurseries, kindergartens, family (family) gardens, mini-gardens, special kindergartens, child development centers, in the amount of

up to UAH 500,000 – provided that at least two jobs are created;

uAH 500,000 – UAH 1 million – subject to the creation of at least four jobs and 70/30 co-financing (70% – grant money, 30% – grantor money).

"Through grants, we are investing in the development of a network of preschools to increase the number of places for young Ukrainians to learn," said Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Berezhna.

Read also Grant for your own business 2025: who can get money for business from the state and what are the conditions

The money can be used to repair and equip the premises, purchase furniture, toys, equipment or teaching materials.

You can also spend money on marketing, advertising, or even launching a franchise. The grant can also be used for transportation for the needs of the establishment.

Applications for participation in the program are accepted through the Diia portal along with a business plan. The program is administered by the State Employment Service.

The "Own Business" grant program has been operating since 2022 and has already helped more than 27,000 Ukrainians start or develop their own businesses, from coffee shops and workshops to manufacturing enterprises.