The Cabinet of Ministers has increased salaries for employees of courts and patronage services in the justice system

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced additional coefficients to increase the salaries of civil servants and employees of patronage services of the judiciary for the period of martial law. About this reported taras Melnychuk, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada.

Until December 31, 2025, the salary increase coefficients will be applied to the following civil servants of the courts and judicial authorities:

local general courts – coefficient 1.19;

appellate, district administrative, and commercial courts, territorial departments of the State Judicial Administration, and territorial units of the Judicial Protection Service – 1.3;

State Judicial Administration and the central body of the Judicial Protection Service – 1.2.

Payments will be made from a special fund of the state budget, which comes from court fees and the transfer of collateral to the state.

For employees of patronage services, the coefficients will be valid for the entire period of martial law:

Supreme Court, higher specialized courts, High Council of Justice and High Qualification Commission of Judges – 1.45;

appellate, district administrative and commercial courts – 1.3;

local general courts – 1.25.

The Cabinet of Ministers also established that bonuses for employees of patronage services in the justice system during the period of martial law will not exceed 30% of their official salary, including increases.