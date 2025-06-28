Warren Buffett donates $6 billion to charity – the largest donation in 20 years
American investor and billionaire Warren Buffett has donated another $6 billion in shares of his company Berkshire Hathaway to five charitable organizations. This was reported by Reuters.
This is the largest annual donation the businessman has made since he began engaging in philanthropy almost 20 years ago.
Yes, Buffett transferred 9.43 million shares to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, over 943,000 shares to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, and another 660,000 shares each to three foundations headed by his children – the Howard Buffett Foundation, the Sherwood Foundation, and the NoVo Foundation.
In total, the billionaire has already donated over $60 billion to charity. After the latest donations, he dropped from fifth to sixth place in the Forbes global billionaires ranking.
At the same time, Buffett still owns about 13.8% of Berkshire Hathaway shares. His fortune before the latest donations was $152 billion.
Last year, Buffett changed his will, specifying that 99.5% of his assets remaining after his death should be transferred to a charitable foundation controlled by his children.
They will have about ten years to allocate the money, and they will have to decide where it will go, unanimously.
Berkshire Hathaway, which Buffett has led since 1965, owns about 200 businesses, including the insurer GEICO, the railroad BNSF, as well as stakes in Apple, American Express and other corporations.
