Warren Buffett donates $6 billion to charity – the largest donation in 20 years

Photo: Depositphotos

American investor and billionaire Warren Buffett has donated another $6 billion in shares of his company Berkshire Hathaway to five charitable organizations. This was reported by Reuters.

This is the largest annual donation the businessman has made since he began engaging in philanthropy almost 20 years ago.

Yes, Buffett transferred 9.43 million shares to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, over 943,000 shares to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, and another 660,000 shares each to three foundations headed by his children – the Howard Buffett Foundation, the Sherwood Foundation, and the NoVo Foundation.

In total, the billionaire has already donated over $60 billion to charity. After the latest donations, he dropped from fifth to sixth place in the Forbes global billionaires ranking.