In the last few years, athletic shoes have taken on a new meaning – they’re no longer just about sports. Sneakers are widely worn with dresses, business suits, to the theater, and other events. For most people, they’re about comfort, fashion, and style.

At the same time, the shares of all industry leaders, which have long been strong players in the stock markets, have shown a decline over the past year.

How have the dynamics of the share prices of companies such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Skechers, Fila and others changed? Do they have growth prospects? LIGA.net investigated.