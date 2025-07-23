Fintech company Block replaces oil giant Hess in the index of the 500 largest US companies

Photo: Depositphotos

Block Inc. founded by Twitter creator Jack Dorsey has been included in one of the major US stock indices, the S&P 500. About said S&P Global.

Block has replaced oil giant Hess in the S&P 500, which bought by Chevron. The amendments came into force on July 23.

The S&P 500 contains the largest public companies in the United States and is one of the most influential stock indices in the world. Block has long met the criteria for inclusion in the index, but its ahead of the crypto exchange Coinbase, which joined the S&P 500 in May this year.

Block, formerly known as Square, is a fintech company founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey. The company provides payment processing services, financial services, and software solutions for businesses and individuals through products such as Square and CashApp, as well as payroll and cryptocurrency trading tools.

Block Inc. is one of the most famous Bitcoin sponsors. According to the latest Bitbo data, Block owns 8584 BTC.

Twitter, which was founded and run by Jack Dorsey, removed from the S&P 500 index on November 1, 2022. This happened after the company that operated the social network, bought billionaire Elon Musk.

The S&P 500 index methodology stipulates that companies can be excluded if they are involved in a merger, acquisition, or meet the criteria for a significant restructuring.