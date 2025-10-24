An investment banker who worked in Ukraine for a long time will become Prime Minister of Moldova – Sandu's decree

Photo: website of the President of Moldova

Maia Sandu signed a decree appointing Alexandru Munteanu as a candidate for the post of Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova. The decision was made after consultations with parliamentary factions.

"I wish you success in forming a government that will gain the trust of the parliament and fulfill the most important expectations of citizens: protecting peace, preparing the country for EU accession, strengthening the economy and improving people's living standards," the President said .

The candidate for the post of prime minister must present the government's team and program to the parliament to obtain a vote of confidence and investiture of the new cabinet of ministers of Moldova.

Alexandru Munteanu is a Moldovan-American who has lived and worked in Ukraine and the region for over twenty years.

According to Opendatabot owns a stake in the management company VGP, one of the Ukrainian manufacturers of sanitary and hygiene products. Its brand portfolio includes the Ruta and Fesko brands.

He has managed investment projects at WNISEF/Horizon Capital and Dragon Capital, and now heads his own investment company, 4i Capital Partners.

He has been actively involved in public life: he was one of the founders of the American Chamber of Commerce in Moldova, AmCham, has been the founding president of the cultural and educational organization Alliance Française of Moldova for more than 25 years, and is co-chairman of the Business Advisory Council for Southeast Europe and Eurasia.

Currently, he is a member of the Board of Directors of Pechersk International School in Kyiv, where he serves as Treasurer and Chairman of the Finance and Risk Committee.