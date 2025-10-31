"Come Back Alive" received a grant of UAH 15 billion from abroad: Chmut says where the money will go

Photo: Come Back Alive Foundation

In October, the Come Back Alive Foundation received more than UAH 15.87 billion in charitable donations, of which almost UAH 15.45 billion was raised in four transactions worth more than UAH 3.8 billion each. About it says on the foundation's website.

Large donations were received on the accounts of "Come Back Alive" from October 23 to 29. All transactions were signed "To support the defense of Ukraine in accordance with the grant agreement".

"These funds are a grant, where we, the foreign grantor and certain bodies of the Defense Forces, determine the needs and the funds for which we implement them," he said commented foundation director Taras Chmut.

According to him, the grant provides for the privacy of the country and the institution with which Come Back Alive cooperates, as well as the privacy of the recipients of assistance.

According to Chmut, the grants will be used for the things the military most often apply to the foundation for. These are:

→ weapons and military equipment;

→ aerial reconnaissance;

→ FPV and bombers;

→ transportation and its maintenance.

"...we continue to raise funds in Ukraine and look for other countries and similar grants from abroad," added the head of the Come Back Alive project.