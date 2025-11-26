"Design and Build" for the Defense Industry: The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified construction using European practices

Photo: Ministry of Defense

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution on the introduction of an experimental project in the defense industry complex based on the "Design and Build" principle. The decision will allow defense industry enterprises to duplicate production capacities faster and reduce the time for creating new facilities. This was reported by Ministry of Defense.

The government decree changes the traditional approach to construction in the defense industry. Under current legislation, any construction consists of several sequential stages: from design to commissioning. Each subsequent stage cannot begin until the previous one is completed, which significantly delays the creation of new production facilities.

The new mechanism provides for a simplified procedure. Design and construction within the experiment can be carried out simultaneously.

Enterprises participating in the pilot project will be entitled to conclude contracts for the supply of resources – water, gas, heat, and electricity – without a registered declaration of the facility's readiness for operation or the issuance of a certificate.

Initially, the new system will be implemented at one of the key enterprises of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex. After the practical application of the experiment's provisions, its scope may be extended to other segments of the Ukrainian defense industry.

"Design and Build" is an initiative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for the faster construction or restoration of housing, hospitals, and other important infrastructure facilities. It changes the approach to construction: the state conducts tenders not for design, but for the complete implementation of the facility – "turnkey". This is a European practice known as Design-build," the ministry noted.