EU includes ruble-pegged Shora stablecoin in 19th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union has banned member states from participating in transactions with the A7A5 token

Photo: Depositphotos

The European Union has included sanctions against the A7A5 stablecoin pegged to the Russian ruble and its developer in the the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. About it says in a statement by the EU Council.

A7A5 was launched in February 2025 in Kyrgyzstan, one of the few countries that did not support sanctions against Russia. The token was developed by A7, a company owned by Moldovan oligarch Ilan Shor and Russia's Promsvyazbank.

The token is listed on the Grinex crypto exchange created by former employees of the sanctioned Garantex.

As of the end of September, there were more than 41 billion A7A5 tokens in circulation worth almost $500 million, and the total transaction volume amounted to $68 billion.

According to the EU, this stablecoin was actively used by Russia to circumvent sanctions and finance a full-scale war in Ukraine.

Thus, the EU sanctions have been imposed on the developer of the A7A5 stablecoin, the Kyrgyz issuer of this cryptocurrency, and the operator of the platform where significant volumes of A7A5 are traded.

The restrictions include a ban on EU companies from participating in transactions with A7A5.