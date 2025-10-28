EU proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's participation in satellite programs

Photo: EPA

The European Commission has proposed that member states allow negotiations with Ukraine on its participation in the Government Satellite Communications (GOVSATCOM) component of the EU Space Program and the EU's Secure Communications Program. This was reported by European Commission.

GOVSATCOM is designed to provide secure and sustainable satellite communications capabilities by pooling and sharing existing satellite resources of Member States and private operators.

"Secure connectivity is essential to Europe's resilience. By deepening our cooperation with Ukraine, we are strengthening our common security and our ability to operate in a rapidly changing world," said Genna Virkunen, Executive Vice President, Technology Sovereignty, Security and Democracy.

Strengthening cooperation in the GOVSATCOM component will be the next stage in expanding Ukraine's participation in the EU Space Program.

Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defense and Space, added: "Ukraine's participation will strengthen Europe's space security capabilities at a critical time. This is a crucial step towards a stronger, more united Europe that can protect its citizens on the ground and in space.".