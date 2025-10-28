Professional institutions in nine regions will be able to receive up to UAH 2.1 million for new equipment
The Partnership for a Stronger Ukraine (PFRU) program, with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science, has announced an open competition for vocational education institutions from nine regions of Ukraine. Up to 12 institutions will receive equipment worth up to UAH 2.1 million each. This was reported by Ministry of Education.
"We want vocational institutions in war-affected communities to be able to teach with modern equipment and train the specialists the economy needs. That is why the Ministry of Education and Science develops partnerships with international programs that help modernize vocational education," said Dmytro Zavhorodniy, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.
The aim of the competition is to help vocational institutions restore and update their material and technical base so that training meets the requirements of the modern labor market and strengthens communities.
The competition is open to institutions that:
are in state or municipal ownership;
- teach at least 200 students;
- provide offline or blended learning;
- have premises for equipment installation;
- are located in one of the following regions (Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovs'k, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Odesa regions). xml-ph-0013@
Deadline for applications – November 28, 2025.
- on October 22, a renovated vocational college for the restaurant and hotel business was opened in Rivne . The reconstruction was carried out within the framework of the EU4Skills project with the support of the EU, which invested more than €2.3 million.
