Professional institutions in nine regions will be able to receive up to UAH 2.1 million for new equipment

The Partnership for a Stronger Ukraine (PFRU) program, with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science, has announced an open competition for vocational education institutions from nine regions of Ukraine. Up to 12 institutions will receive equipment worth up to UAH 2.1 million each. This was reported by Ministry of Education.

"We want vocational institutions in war-affected communities to be able to teach with modern equipment and train the specialists the economy needs. That is why the Ministry of Education and Science develops partnerships with international programs that help modernize vocational education," said Dmytro Zavhorodniy, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

The aim of the competition is to help vocational institutions restore and update their material and technical base so that training meets the requirements of the modern labor market and strengthens communities. The competition is open to institutions that:

are in state or municipal ownership;