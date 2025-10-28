Russian official suspected of stealing 4 million tons of Ukrainian grain

Photo: Ministry of Ecology of the Russian Federation

The SBU has served a war crime suspicion on Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Andrei Razin. He is accused of organizing the illegal export of more than 4 million tons of Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories for further export. This was reported by Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, from the beginning of the invasion until the end of 2023, the Deputy Minister, together with the Russian leadership and heads of the occupation administrations in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, organized the illegal seizure of assets of Ukrainian agricultural enterprises.

We are talking about the property of well-known Ukrainian companies: JV Nibulon LLC, TesslaGroup, Kernel-Trade LLC, the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine and others.

The total volume of misappropriated grain exceeds 4.136 million tons, which, according to preliminary estimates, is more than UAH 23 billion.

The stolen grain was transported to Russia and the occupied Crimea, and from there it was exported by sea under the guise of Russian products to Syria, Egypt, Turkey, Lebanon and other countries.

Based on the evidence collected, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Razin was notified of suspicion under part one of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of eight to 12 years.