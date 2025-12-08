The EU has finalized the creation of a new defense program, EDIP, which includes 300 million euros for Ukraine

The EU Council has adopted a defense development program with a separate fund for integrating Ukrainian defense into the European system

Photo: Depositphotos

The Council of the European Union has officially adopted the European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP) with a budget of 1.5 billion euros for 2025-2027, reports press service of the EU Council. A separate mechanism to support Ukraine with a budget of 300 million euros has been created within the program.

EDIP is a mechanism aimed at strengthening the EU's defense capabilities by increasing the competitiveness and efficiency of the European defense-technological and industrial base. The adoption of the document marks the final step in the legislative procedure and will allow the initiative to be implemented.

The Ukraine Support Instrument is a mechanism aimed at modernizing Ukraine's defense industry and fully integrating it into the European defense ecosystem.

The remaining 1.2 billion euros will be allocated to pan-European defense projects.

Under the programme, the EU will finance joint procurement activities carried out by at least three countries, of which at least two must be Member States.

The program will also support measures to strengthen the industry, in particular by increasing the production capacity of critical defense products.

Particular attention will be paid to enabling actions, including measures to enhance interoperability and product interchangeability. The EDIP will facilitate access to the defence market for small and medium-sized enterprises, mid-caps and start-ups.