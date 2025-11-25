The official dollar exchange rate in Ukraine has set a new record. The previous one lasted just a day

The NBU lowered the official hryvnia exchange rate against the dollar by three kopecks on November 26

Photo by the NBU press service

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the US dollar at 42.4015 UAH/$ for November 26, according to the NBU website.

Thus, the regulator weakened the official hryvnia rate by three kopecks compared with today’s level of 42.3713 UAH/$.

The course on November 25 was a new historical high the value of the US dollar in Ukraine.

Infographics: NBU

On October 17, Bloomberg reported that the International Monetary Fund was urging the National Bank to devalue the hryvnia. According to the IMF, a weaker currency could boost export revenues and ease the burden of financing the state budget, which heavily depends on foreign aid.

However, First Deputy Governor of the NBU Serhiy Nikolaychuk said the IMF had not issued any demands for Ukraine to carry out a "controlled devaluation."