Cryptocurrency is currently at the peak of its popularity. According to a Gemini report "Global State of Crypto"In just one year (2024-2025), the proportion of people who own cryptocurrencies in countries such as the USA, Great Britain, France, and Singapore has increased from 21% to 24%.

Meme coins played a significant role in this growth, transforming from a niche phenomenon into a global trend. Launching their own tokens has become a fashionable move among celebrities – Donald Trump, Elon Musk or Iggy Azalea.

A memecoin is a cryptocurrency based on internet memes and cultural phenomena of the online environment. Unlike classic crypto assets with clearly defined functions, such as stablecoins, utility or security tokens, memecoins usually lack their own economic model or developed technological infrastructure.

Is it worth investing in memecoins? Who has already made money from their own token? And what are the risks of such investments? Read all about it in this article. LIGA.net

What is a memecoin and does it have any real value?

Meme coins differ from classic cryptocurrencies in that they are tokens without intrinsic value or useful functions, which can be compared to souvenir postage stamps. This is according to Mykhailo Patsan, a cryptocurrency investor and founder of the first WEB3 university in Ukraine, Learn to Earn Global.

Unlike classic cryptocurrencies with real-world use cases, memecoins are sustained solely by hype and the emotional attachment of the community. The only way to profit is through short-term hype or long-term collector's interest, where the token gains cult status over the years.

One of the first and most well-known memecoins was Dogecoin (DOGE) – a cryptocurrency created in 2013 by programmers Billy Marcus and Jackson Palmer as a joke against the backdrop of the growing popularity of crypto.

They based it on a then-viral meme featuring a dog of the breed Shiba Inu with inscriptions in the style of "such wow", creating a token that was intended to parody serious cryptocurrencies.

DOGE remains the most successful example of the evolution of a memecoin. "From an internet joke to being accepted by some companies as a means of payment, but even it lacks a serious technological infrastructure or business model," adds Mykhailo Patsan.

However, SHIB, PEPE, and other popular memecoins are currently just pretty packaging without any substance. The guy believes that these tokens remain purely speculative assets that have not found any practical application beyond gambling on their price.

"It's better to think of them as digital collectibles: do you like cats? Buy cat meme coins and hold them as part of your entertainment portfolio, not as a serious investment," says Patsan.

Moreover, a memecoin can simply disappear from the market forever when the meme loses its relevance, like SQUID, which was created at the peak of the popularity of the Korean series "Squid Game".

Who created their own memecoin and how much money did it bring in?

Tokens from public figures create an illusion of legitimacy, but since anyone can create an ERC-20 token (cryptocurrencies that can be created on the Ethereum network) for $50, most of these projects are pump-and-dump schemes, according to Mykhailo Patsan.

One of the most high-profile cases is the meme coin of US President Donald Trump, TRUMP, which he launched in January 2025. According to data Financial TimesThe project generated at least $350 million from token sales and commissions. At its peak, activity exceeded expectations: over 800,000 wallets participated in the auctions.

However, just a few weeks after launch, the situation changed. The price of TRUMP plummeted by more than 90%, destroying the investments of thousands of investors. According to estimates Yahoo Finance, User losses exceeded $2 billion. All this happened against the backdrop of the "unlocking" of a large number of tokens, allowing insiders to sell their holdings and further crash the market.

For comparison, after its launch, one TRUMP coin sold for $30–$60 depending on the peak of the hype, but now the price has stabilized at $8.50–$9.00.

A similar situation occurred with rapper Kanye West's memecoin, YZY. The memecoin appeared in August 2025. Despite the fact that the artist himself had previously publicly ridiculed crypto, the token quickly gained popularity: in less than an hour, its capitalization exceeded $3 billion.

But within a few hours, the exchange rate collapsed. According to data CoinTelegraph Over 51,000 traders lost a total of $74 million. Only a dozen insiders profited – 11 wallets earned over $1 million each.

Investing in a memecoin: a gamble or a path to losses?

Meme coins today are mostly speculative assets, driven by community attention and media hype. "Their nature is interesting in that they are capable of evolving," he explains in a comment. LIGA.net Rostislav Dyuk, Chairman of the Board of the Ukrainian Association of Fintech and Innovative Companies (UAFIK).

The main risk in investing in memecoins is unpredictability, as their volatility is tens of times higher than that of classic BTC or Ethereum.

Another risk is the dependence on the information space: a post on Twitter from an influencer can instantly raise or crash the price.

And thirdly, the lack of a mature infrastructure: from liquidity risks to manipulation. For an investor, this means that you can only invest funds that you are prepared to lose.

"Meme coins attract with their simplicity, understandable symbols, humor, and the chance of a quick win." This is both a protest against established rules and a form of gamified investing," Duke explains.

Stories about the meteoric rise and fall of memecoins create a false impression in society that the entire crypto space is just a casino, he says. That's why it's important to clearly distinguish such speculative tokens from crypto assets with a more predictable economy – in particular, from stablecoins or tokens with real-world applications.

"Meme coins need clearer categorization. If an investor buys bonds, they understand that this is an asset with a certain history, liquidity, and recognition. But if they buy a meme coin, it's a completely different level of risk," adds Duke, head of UAFIK.

Meme coins can evolve into something more reliable when they are integrated into a financial ecosystem or platform with real economic value, he believes.

These could be games, NFT marketplaces, loyalty programs, or services for creators. But the main thing is that it must be a business model that generates profit, not just token circulation between speculators.